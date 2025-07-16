Two arrested and charged in connection to Decatur County 8-year-old’s death Published 4:53 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Press Release

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Bainbridge, Georgia, July 16, 2025: On Friday, July 11, 2025, about 11:39 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a death investigation involving an 8-year-old male child.

During the investigation, it was determined that the victim was shot by a 13-year-old relative with a firearm that was present in the residence. No adults were present when the shooting took place, but there was another 1-year-old child present when the shooting took place. That child was not harmed during the incident. Decatur County Deputies arrived on scene after the 911 call was received to find the victim already deceased from injuries he sustained as a result of the shooting. GBI Agents and Decatur County Investigators began the investigation and Decatur County Crime Scene Personnel worked the scene to gather and collect evidence. The victim was sent for an autopsy to the GBI Crime Lab.

Two arrests were made on July 15, 2025, after warrants were issued for their arrest. An adult female relative who lived in the residence of the Vada Road home identified as KNISHA PERKINS, (49 yoa) has been charged with 3 counts of second-degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A 13-year-old juvenile has been charged with one count of felony murder, and one count of aggravated assault. Both were arrested in Decatur County but at separate addresses.

This case is active and ongoing and anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Once complete, it will be turned over to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at

https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.