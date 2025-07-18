Home Turf Advantage: Coach Walls on Hosting OTAs and the Bonds of His Football Family Published 1:00 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

This week, the Bainbridge Bearcats welcomed fierce competitors to their backyard for Organized Team Activities. At the heart of it all was Head Coach Jay Walls, who sees hosting as a meaningful extension of his program’s culture.

Turning a home field into a six-team operation may sound daunting, but for Walls, it’s also a way to keep his players grounded—both figuratively and literally.

He emphasized the benefits of staying local: no travel, no unfamiliar facilities. He added that the team’s comfort with their own field house and practice field plays a key role.

While the Bearcats played on home turf this week, the task of coordinating numerous teams transforms the field into a logistical puzzle.

“When you host, you’ve got to organize a production for six teams. It takes the whole staff,” Walls said. “Our staff did a great job. Our athletic director, Rex Wade, did a great job. Our trainer, Sam Peckham—it’s a lot on your trainer—she did a great job.”

Bainbridge opened OTAs by taking on Wakulla and Suwannee, two well-regarded teams from Florida. Walls expressed satisfaction with how his squad handled the challenge.

“We did some things offensively—running the football and throwing it a little more consistently,” he said. “Defensively, we did some really good things early on against the run. I felt like we controlled the line of scrimmage.”

The Suwannee scrimmage had a personal twist for Walls. He once coached there for eight seasons and faced off against former players now leading the program.

“Kyler Hall is the head coach there—I coached him. Joe Gandy is the offensive coordinator—I coached him too,” Walls said. “It was fun to see them and how they’re doing.”

Montgomery County rolled in with a familiar face at the helm: Kaream Hess, who used to play for Coach Walls back at Tift County.

“They drove three hours and had to get up at five in the morning to get here,” Walls said. “Kaream played running back for us at Tift, went to Albany State, and has coached at both the college and high school level. He loves football.”

For Walls, OTAs are more than just drills and scrimmages—they’re a reunion, a proving ground, and a celebration of football’s enduring legacy.