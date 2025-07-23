Published 8:32 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

From Staff Reports

Andrew Michael Bullock, 48, of Brinson, passed away Friday, July 18, 2025.

Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society, 808 Zorn Road, Bainbridge, GA 39817.

Andrew Michael Bullock was born May 24, 1977, in Atlanta, GA, the son of Kevin Bullock & Angela Rumph. Andy was the epitome of a mama’s boy. He was gentle and kind in his dealings. His love for family was unquestionable. Animals held a special place in his heart, and Andy would often feed strays with little regard for his own needs.

Survivors include his father; his sisters, Ashley McLendon Sekula and Jennifer Leigh Bullock; his aunt & uncles, Darlene Bush, Danny Bullock, and Brian Bullock; and his nieces & nephews, Kaitlyn Joiner, Logan Long, Larsen Long, Kenleigh Long, Paisley Bullock-Morris, Kadence Johnson, Abram McLendon, and Amerie McLendon. Andy was preceded in death by his mother, Angela Rumph.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)