Bainbridge City Council swears in new BPS officers, expands Chason Park Redevelopment Zone Published 8:54 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The Bainbridge City Council met for their monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 15. Following the approval of the previous meeting’s minutes, the council heard from Stancil Tootle, who spoke to the council members, requesting the council members state their names while speaking for the benefit of the visually impaired. Mayor Reynolds also presented a proclamation to Tootle, recognizing July as Americans with Disabilities Act Month.

After this proclamation, Mayor Reynolds recognized Marnie Johns, Director of Animal Services, as the Employee of the Quarter.

The next item on the agenda was the swearing in of four new Bainbridge Public Safety Officers: Peyton Dodson, Bennett Harrison, Kyle Swicord, and Hunter Jones.

After this, Bryan Gardner, a representative from Adam’s Equipment Company, briefly spoke to the council, informing them he was present for the evening’s bid results.

Moving on, City Manager Roy Oliver informed the council of the proposed expansion of the Chason Park Redevelopment Zone. In September, he stated, the city adopted an increase to the hotel-motel tax rate, which would allow restrictive funds to be used for new tourism amenities in the designated redevelopment zone. Originally, this zone constituted “the area immediately surrounding Chason Park, including the River Walk, but just to the Cheney Griffin Park boundary,” Oliver explained. “We are now proposing to expand that zone to include the entire River Walk area, through the Earl May Boat Basin, including the city’s campground.” This expansion would even go past the tennis courts, Oliver said. The council ultimately voted to expand the boundary.

Next on the agenda, the council entered into a public hearing for demolition ordinances. This marked the second reading of the ordinances, which included 811 Miller Avenue, 1002 Florence Lane, 1504 Water Street, and 1614 Scott Street. No member of the public came forward to speak during the hearing, and the ordinances were approved.

After this, Steve O’Neil, Community and Economic Affairs Director, came forward to present the Planning Commission’s recommendation, that being the approval of a conditional use application for a short-term rental property at 812 E. College Street. After some discussion from members in the community, including the property owners, the council ultimately voted to approve the application.

The next item on the agenda was a lease agreement for a new vac truck. The new lease the council voted in favor of was with Jet-Vac Equipment Company, for $422,643.24.

Moving on, the council approved the reappointment of Darryl Cox to the Downtown Development Authority/

The last item on the evening’s agenda was a bid, specifically a bid from A.C. Blount Concrete Services, Inc. for construction of sidewalks “from the Recreation Center, all the way in through the Boat basin, out Quincy Connector, and on Highway 97, into Andrews Street Park,” Oliver explained. The total amount of the bid was $2,385,743, with the city matching 15%, or $330,000. Oliver stated this could be paid with TSPLOST funds. The council voted to approve the bid.

Following this, the meeting was adjourned.