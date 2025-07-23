Published 8:34 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

From Staff Reports

Betty Jo Fulmer, 87, of Bainbridge, passed away Sunday, July 13, 2025.

The memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at Bryant Funeral Home with Rev. Samantha Lightfoot officiating. Interment will follow at Oak City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to Decatur County-Gilbert H. Gragg Library, 301 S. Monroe Street, Bainbridge, GA 39819.

Betty Jo Hill was born on November 12, 1937, in Lakeland, Florida, the daughter of William Otis & Almira Oliver Hill. After high school, Jo worked as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines and spent many years in retail. Her favorite was interior design at a local furniture store. Jo was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bainbridge.

Jo had a flair for fashion evidenced by dressing to the nines for every occasion. She LOVED shoes and others often commented on her taste. Jo’s wit and charm drew people in to great conversations that included laughter and fodder for the future. As an interior designer, Jo was known for her attention to detail and impeccable décor. She was described as a “true lady” with unwavering strength and grace.

Survivors include her niece & nephew, Lorie Graff and Bill Kretschmar. In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her sister, Marcella Marie Hill Kretschmar.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)