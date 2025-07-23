Grace Christian’s Walker Elrod competes in AJC Peachtree Road Race Published 10:57 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

(Submitted Photo) Elrod was one of sixteen male athletes from Georgia to take part in the Independence Day run.

Representing the Grace Christian Cougars, Walker Elrod once again took part in the prestigious elite high school division, selected as one of only sixteen male athletes from Georgia during the 56th annual Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race held over Independence Day weekend.

Atlanta’s favorite July 4th run has a history as bold and vibrant as the city itself, celebrating progress and a shared love for staying fit.

More than 52,000 athletes and enthusiasts surged through the Atlanta AJC Peachtree Road Race, flooding the streets in a dazzling sea of red, white, and blue—celebrating freedom, movement, and togetherness.

The Peachtree Road Race may be the biggest 10K on the planet, but what truly sets it apart is the AJC’s ability to create a space where elite runners, wheelchair racers, students, and everyday participants come together as one.

The course wound 6.2 miles through Atlanta’s heart, beginning at Lenox Square and culminating in Piedmont Park, as waves of athletes faced the rolling elevation and blistering summer sun.

Qualifying for the Elite High School Division of the AJC Peachtree Road Race is a prestigious and competitive process.

To qualify for the elite high school division of the AJC Peachtree Road Race, athletes must be invited by the Atlanta Track Club, making the process highly selective. Eligibility is limited to Georgia-based runners in the graduating classes of 2026, 2027, and 2028.

Selection is based on several key factors, including being named to the All-Metro Cross Country Team, achieving standout performances at premier events, and posting top times in the 1600m and 3200m track events during the season. Additionally, athletes must represent a recognized high school program affiliated with organizations like GHSA or the GIAA.

Runners from ages 10 to 96 hail from every state and 27 nations, making the race a global tapestry of determination, purpose, and personal stories.

Founded on Independence Day 1970 by the Atlanta Track Club, the AJC Peachtree Road Race was spearheaded by Tim Singleton. In 1976, the Peachtree Road Race found its heartbeat when The Atlanta Journal-Constitution embraced it as title sponsor, igniting its rise as an Atlanta hallmark.