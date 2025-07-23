Henry Deese Connell

Published 8:30 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From Staff Reports

Henry Deese “HD” Connell, a cherished husband, loving father, dedicated friend, and respected businessman, passed away on July 17, 2025, in Tallahassee, FL. Born on November 9, 1942, in Bainbridge, GA, Deese’s life was a testament to his steadfast faith, entrepreneurial spirit, and unwavering commitment to community and family.

Deese was the beloved patriarch of his family, and his legacy of love and strength lives on through his devoted wife of 62 years, Carolyn Williams Connell; his adoring daughter Melissa Connell Stephens; and his lifelong friends, Gene and Kathy Waller. Though preceded in death by his parents, Henry Grady Connell and Sarah Rucia Scott Connell; his baby daughter, Pamela Carrie Connell Gatlin; brothers James M. Connell, Grady Scott Connell, and Jack R. Connell, as well as a lifelong friend, BJ Peters. Deese’s memory will continue to be honored by all whose lives he touched.

After graduating from Bainbridge High School in 1961 and attending business school in Atlanta, Deese married his sweetheart, Carolyn, in 1963. The couple moved to Chattahoochee, FL in 1965, where they laid down roots and they opened the first Sears Merchant Store in 1969. He thrived as an entrepreneur, opening the Quincy State Bank branch in Chattahoochee where he was manager and later opened the Southeastern Fiberboard Plant in Blountstown where he served as CEO. His last entrepreneurial adventure, Floor Coverings Etc., served the communities of Tallahassee, FL, and Chattahoochee, FL, until his well-deserved retirement in 1999.

A man of deep Christian faith, Deese was a founding member of Grace Community Baptist Church. His commitment to his beliefs was evident in his active participation in leading Brotherhood social activities, contributing to his Sunday School Class, and his role as President of the Rotary Club. Furthermore, as a Jaycee, he displayed leadership and a passion for public service that benefited his community greatly.

Friends remember Deese for his big and generous heart, love for gatherings, particularly those at Hardees in Chattahoochee, where many a meal and cup of coffee was shared in fellowship. His enjoyment of trips to the beach allowed him moments of relaxation amidst his busy life of service and enterprise.

Deese’s life serves as an inspiring blueprint of integrity, generosity, and dedication. As we celebrate his journey home, we hold close the memories of his kind spirit and the indelible mark he left on his community, friends, and family. His was a life lived fully, with purpose and love, and his influence will indefinitely resonate in the lives he’s shaped. Henry Deese “HD” Connell will be profoundly missed, eternally loved, and forever remembered.

Blessed are the pure in heart; for they shall see God. Matthew 5:8

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Community Baptist Church or to the American Heart Association in memory of Mr. Connell.

A funeral service for Mr. Connell will be held at Grace Community Baptist Church on Sunday, July 20, 2025 beginning at 3:00 PM Eastern Time with Rev. Conrad Salter and Rev. Ken Hamilton officiating and McAlpin Funeral Home directing. A time for visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Serving as active pallbearers are James Connell, Jr., Austin Trawick, Reggie Trawick, Lynn Stephens, Andy Pitts, Rocky Pace and Wayne Tye. Honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Trawick, Marion Mayo, Gene Waller, Roy Connell, Stevie Connell, Mickey Connell, Tommy Connell, Randy Connell, Brent Connell, Hank Connell, Stuart Reynolds and Ronnie Williams.