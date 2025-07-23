Memorial Hospital & Manor donates to Bainbridge Athletics Published 11:07 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

(Submitted Photo) Bainbridge Athletic Director Rex Wade (left). Memorial Hospital CEO LaDon Toole (middle) and Bainbridge baseball coach Ryan Riles (right) embrace for a meaningful moment for the community of Bainbridge.

Memorial Hospital & Manor has stepped up in support of Bearcat pride, donating generously to the Bainbridge Athletic Program. This gift is poised to elevate the student-athlete experience in Decatur County through improved facilities, updated equipment, and expanded access to athletic development resources.

In the photo capturing this meaningful moment, Bainbridge Athletic Director Rex Wade stands proudly alongside Memorial Hospital & Manor CEO LaDon Toole and Bainbridge Baseball Coach Ryan Riles.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from Memorial Hospital and Manor, as well as all of our sponsors,” Rex Wade, athletic director at Bainbridge High School, said. “Their partnership plays a vital role in helping us provide a first-class experience for our student-athletes. It’s encouraging to know that so many pillars of our community stand behind Bearcat Athletics and invest in the health, safety, and success of our programs on and off the field.”

For Decatur County, the gift is more than monetary. It’s a powerful reminder of what’s possible when healthcare, education, and athletics come together to support a shared goal. With Bearcat pride running deep, this partnership ensures that student-athletes can thrive both on and off the field.

Memorial Hospital & Manor reaffirmed its dedication to youth development, stating, “It’s more than a donation—it’s a partnership that strengthens the health and future of our community,” said LaDon Toole, CEO of Memorial Hospital and Manor, “Athletics plays a vital role in building leadership, teamwork, and discipline—skills that shape students into the future leaders of Decatur County. We wish all the student-athletes a successful, safe, and healthy year ahead.”

Memorial Hospital & Manor’s dedication to local athletics and community wellbeing has spanned generations. Since 1989, the Memorial Hospital Foundation has made thoughtful and strategic contributions exceeding $1.3 million, reinforcing hospital infrastructure and investing in advanced medical technology to ensure the highest standard of care for the southeast region.

With over six decades of uninterrupted healthcare, Memorial Hospital & Manor has been a pillar of the Decatur County community since April 4, 1960. As part of its broader wellness mission, it collaborates with Bainbridge High School athletics to offer expert care, support athletic programming, and provide essential screenings and evaluations for young athletes.