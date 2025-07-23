No more monkeys jumping on the bed Published 10:53 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Submitted by Brandon McIntyre

There’s a saying from a children’s rhyme we all remember:

“No more monkeys jumping on the bed.”

But what happens when the monkeys aren’t children, they’re systems, judges, clerks, and sheriffs jumping around the Constitution, playing with people’s rights like toys?

That’s exactly what happened on June 16, 2025, in a Bainbridge, Georgia courtroom.

I, Brandon McIntyre, attended a public court proceeding as a citizen, a constitutional advocate, and a candidate for elected office. I was wrongfully removed for recording a public hearing a right protected by the First Amendment.

They didn’t remove me because I was disruptive.

They didn’t remove me because of violence or disrespect.

They removed me for doing what the press, the people, and the Constitution protects: documenting the truth.

But this isn’t just about me.

This is about the decades of people in poor, rural, and Black communities who’ve been told:

“You can’t record in court.”

“It’s against the rules.”

“You need permission to use your rights.”

Let’s be clear:

Rules do not override rights.

And this isn’t just Bainbridge. It’s America.

For too long, the system has been jumping on the bed of justice laughing at those who dare question authority, mocking citizens who stand up, and intimidating anyone who invokes the Constitution in a real way.

But now, the bed is shaking.

The people are waking up.

And the games are over.

I’ve submitted formal constitutional complaints.

I’ve served notice to the officials involved.

And I’m prepared to take this to federal court, because the Constitution wasn’t written for convenience it was written for accountability.

This is more than a rhyme.

This is a reckoning.

So no we won’t sit back.

We won’t be quiet.

And we won’t let public servants continue to trample rights behind closed courtroom doors while pretending they stand for the people.

This isn’t just about a phone.

It’s about power.

It’s about truth.

It’s about changing the way justice is done in this country for good.

To every system still jumping on the Constitution like it’s a bed

You’ve been warned. We’re watching. And we’re coming.