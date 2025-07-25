From Auburn Roots to FSU Rallies: A Southern Staycation

Southwind Plantation recently welcomed several Florida State Seminoles football players and coaches for a private retreat, including head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, remembered for his impactful eight-year leadership at Auburn.

“Mike Norvell is a good friend, and I’ve known Gus Malzahn since my kids went to Auburn,” Tim Smith, Owner and CEO of Tim Smith & Associates, Insurance, Inc., and Southwind Plantation, said. “Now that Gus is working with Mike at Florida State, we’re thrilled to see them teaming up. Just last week, Mike brought about 30 of his top leaders from the Seminoles out to Southwind for a leadership retreat, fishing, dinner, and fellowship. It’s moments like that which show how committed they are to building character, not just football skills. We’re proud to support that kind of culture.”

In the wake of a successful team-building retreat, Southwind Plantation will host its Game Day Staycation Package in Decatur County, a two-night experience for fans gearing up for the August 30th college football opener between FSU and Alabama at Doak Campbell Stadium.

“We’ve always been deeply rooted in our community, supporting local athletics, building up programs like the Bearcats,” Smith said. “And giving back through initiatives like the Century Club. Our connection to Florida State runs deep, from Coach Bowden’s days to now with Coach Norvell, who’s a good friend. Hosting Seminole leaders here at Southwind for fishing and fellowship shows how much we value leadership and character. The GameDay Staycation is our way of blending that passion for football with the hospitality Southwind is known for. Big games like Alabama vs. FSU bring excitement, and we’re proud to offer fans a place to stay, celebrate, and be part of something special.”

In the thick of football season, Southwind transforms into a gathering place where coaches, players, and fans experience the perfect blend of bonding, tradition, and Southern warmth.

Southwind isn’t just a retreat—it’s a fundraising powerhouse. Annual quail hunts and events have raised tens of thousands of dollars for local football and baseball programs, most recently for the Bainbridge Football Club and Dugout Club.

Email newsletter signup

Its blend of Southern hospitality, luxury lodging, and gourmet dining makes it a go-to for corporate retreats and private events, further embedding it into the region’s social and economic fabric. Discover why Southwind Plantation is the crown jewel of Southwest Georgia’s sporting world, a destination that blends heritage and luxury like no other.