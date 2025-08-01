City of Bainbridge announces O’Neil in new ADA position

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Bainbridge Advocacy Individual Network (BAIN) Inc. held a celebration of the 35th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act last Friday. Apart from a keynote speech presented by Naomi Janet Simmons, Mayor Edward Reynolds was also present. Reynolds had previously presented a proclamation of July as Americans with Disabilities Act Month at this month’s city council meeting. At the Friday event, it was announced that Steve O’Neil would serve as the city’s Accessibility Coordinator.

This position serves as the primary contact point for accessibility concerns in the community. O’Neil will help oversee the grievance procedures and transition planning for the city, and ensure that the city both stays up-to-date on disability non-discrimination requirements, and complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” O’Neil told the Post-Searchlight, and described the position as a “great first step” in an interview with WTXL.

Accessibility issues can be sent to the city at ada@bainbridgecity.com.