Momentum and Mastery: Bainbridge Girls’ Tennis eyes championship glory Published 10:43 am Monday, May 5, 2025

The Bainbridge girls’ tennis team displayed poise under pressure, taking down Monroe Area of Watkinsville 3-1 at the Bainbridge Tennis Courts last Monday to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight. Their journey continued in Ringgold, Georgia, where they battled for a Final Four berth on Monday, May 5.

After grinding through a competitive first set, Gibbs Palmer found her rhythm and powered through to win 7-5, 6-2. Caroline Maxwell dominated her match, securing a decisive 6-2, 6-1 triumph. Meanwhile, Alyssa Jackson fought hard but ultimately fell short, losing 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles play thrived on synchronized effort and sharp court awareness. Kaylee Grace Buchanan and Taylor Sapp executed their strategy flawlessly, dispatching Laney Greene and Jolie Krawczyk in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2. Abigail Trammell and Megan Springer, despite a valiant effort and a strong second set where the pair was leading 5-4, had to retire after dropping the first set 6-1.

With momentum on their side, Bainbridge headed into the Elite Eight determined to take the next step toward a state team title. By defeating Heritage High of Catoosa County in straight sets (3-0), they clinched their ticket to Rome, Georgia. This Saturday, the BHS girls’ tennis team is scheduled to play against SE Bulloch at 8:30 a.m. to begin state championship weekend.