Bearcat Brew students serves coffee at First Port City Bank

On Friday morning, five BHS students participated in the Bearcat Brew To-Go program. They were thrilled to serve coffee at FPCB. Students put the coffee-making skills that they learn at school through their life skills curriculum to real life today. The Bearcat Brew To-Go program is a great way for the students to learn customer service and employability skills that they can use outside of high school. It also creates connections between students and community members to bridge gaps and create bonds that strengthen our entire local community. Bainbridge never fails to show up for the students! The Bearcat Brew To-Go program shows that these students can contribute to their community no matter their background, challenges, or differences. are so grateful to have such a wonderful community that celebrates and embraces all kinds of abilities. Students are also so thankful to FPCB for allowing them to serve their staff and members of their branch. Ms. Amy and Mr. Scott did a fantastic job helping the Bearcat Brew To-Go crew. They went above and beyond for their students!