Decatur County Schools hosts annual Retirement Banquet Published 8:00 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Last Monday, Decatur County Schools hosted a retirement banquet at the Bainbridge High School (BHS) cafeteria to honor the 2025 retirees, recognizing their years of dedication and service to the school system.

Christopher Bryant, Principal of BHS, welcomed guests, emphasizing the significance of the occasion. “On behalf of Decatur County Schools, we welcome you to the retirement banquet. Tonight is a special night—a chance for us to come together and celebrate the incredible group of people who have given so much time, talent, and heart to our students,” he stated. Bryant also expressed gratitude to event sponsors, including the Decatur County Association of Educators, Georgia Association of Educators, and National Education Association.

Mayor Edward Reynolds then addressed the audience, extending appreciation to retirees for their dedication, hard work, and commitment. County Commissioners’ Chairman Peter Stephens followed with congratulatory remarks. Larry Clark, retired Principal of Jones Wheat Elementary School (JWES), led the invocation and grace before dinner was served.

During the banquet, Ralph Jones, retired Superintendent of Decatur County Schools, introduced the event’s guest speaker, Tommie Howell. Howell reflected on his career in education, retirement, the economy, and public policies, while also acknowledging the retirees’ lasting contributions to students and the community.

As the evening continued, Stephanie Green, Director of New Beginnings Learning Center, presented the Outstanding Employee Award to Erica Mills. Superintendent Boyd English and Assistant Superintendent of Human Relations Jennifer Wilkinson then conducted the formal presentation of retirees and congressional awards.

The honored retirees, recognized by their respective schools, included:

Bainbridge High School: Pamela Bland (25 years), Gina Burke (30 years), Marie Jones (30 years), Kristen Littleton (29 years), Sheila McLendon (23 years), Donna Powell (31 years), Christine Pugh (29 years).

Bainbridge Middle School: Teresa Bailey (30 years).

Hutto Elementary School: Tammi Godwin (30 years), Angela Heard (30 years).

Jones Wheat Primary School: Claud Almon (29 years), Debby Long (30 years), Debra Phillips (29 years), Tonya Reynolds (27 years), Theodora Rodgers (25 years).

West Bainbridge Elementary School: Rhonda Gay (27 years), Vera Mathews (27 years), Christina Morrison (25 years), Lisa Peacock (29 years).

Decatur County Board of Education: Catherine Gossett (30 years).

Food Nutrition: Patricia Rambo (26 years).

Transportation Department: Monroe Jones (10 years), Sandra McComb (38 years), Charles McComb (10 years).

To conclude the event, Calvine Rollins, President of the Decatur County Association of Educators, shared remarks, celebrating the impact and legacy of the retirees within the school district.