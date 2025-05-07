Employees of Cooper’s Plumbing & Air address Rotary Published 8:30 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Last Tuesday, the Rotary Club held its weekly luncheon at the Kirbo Center, featuring guest speakers Ami Batson and Kenneth Stone from Cooper’s Plumbing & Air.

Stone shared insights into the company’s origins, mission, and services. Founded in 1997 by Jerry Cooper, the business was established to provide expert service and advice on appliances. In 2002, Cooper’s son, Tony, joined the company, continuing its vision. Guided by the core values of responsiveness, respect, and reliability, Cooper’s Plumbing & Air has upheld these principles for 28 years, delivering professional service to its customers.

He also highlighted the importance of seasonal maintenance, explaining the Summer Maintenance Plan, which ensures optimal performance for heating and cooling systems. Stone emphasized that air filters should be cleaned or replaced regularly, as dirty filters restrict airflow and reduce efficiency. To prevent seasonal issues, air conditioning maintenance should be scheduled in spring and heating system maintenance in fall, preparing homes for summer and winter temperatures.

The Summer Maintenance Plan also includes comprehensive air handler inspections, covering ductwork, drain lines, insulation, blower amp tests, capacitor checks, bearing play evaluations, heat strip amp draws, and refrigerant pressure assessments. In addition, plumbing maintenance involves thorough inspections of pipes under sinks, toilets, tubs, showers, faucets, water heaters, valves, and drainage systems. Specialized services such as pressure testing, water heater flushing, jetting assessments, camera inspections, and gas line evaluations are available upon request.

Beyond maintenance services, Stone introduced the Cooper’s Club Maintenance Plan, which helps support the community charity initiative, Cooper’s Cares Plan. This program allows individuals in need to be nominated for free or heavily discounted plumbing and HVAC work. Each spring and fall, the company assists an average of four candidates per month through the program. Nominations must come from a church member, neighbor, or social worker, and priority is given to veterans, disabled individuals, and widows. The scope of assistance varies based on the family’s needs and available funding, with most recipients residing in Decatur County.

Stone acknowledged that while demand often exceeds available resources, Cooper’s Plumbing & Air remains committed to giving back to the community, striving to help as many families as possible.

After the presentation, there was a Q&A session by Rotary members. Once finished, Rotary President Tommie Howell adjourned the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and the Rotary Creed.