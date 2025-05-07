Firehouse hosts Bob Ross workshop Published 8:30 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Saturday afternoon, the Firehouse Arts Center hosted a Bob Ross workshop, celebrating the iconic painter known for his soothing voice and serene landscapes. His signature style, often featuring forests, mountains, and his famous “happy little trees,” has continued to inspire artists of all skill levels.

The workshop was part of a three-class series held from March to May. In honor of spring’s vibrant colors and renewed life, the Firehouse Arts Center chose flowers as the featured subject. Participants painted hydrangeas and cone flowers in March, water lilies in April, and yellow hibiscus in May. Throughout the sessions, Andy Taylor, a certified Bob Ross instructor, guided attendees step-by-step, ensuring they learned Bob Ross’s signature techniques while creating their own masterpieces.

As the final session concluded, participants admired their completed works and proudly took home their personal paintings. Many reflected on the techniques they had learned and the creativity they had embraced. Beyond introducing attendees to Bob Ross’s unique style, the workshop provided a peaceful and encouraging space for artistic expression.

Email newsletter signup

The Firehouse Arts Center hopes to continue offering similar workshops in the future, welcoming both seasoned artists and beginners to explore the joy of painting in an inspiring and supportive environment.