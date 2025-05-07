First Port City Bank contributes $500 to veteran’s relay Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Team Red, White & Blue has begun its Old Glory Ultra Relay, a relay run consisting of three teams that will carry an American flag across the country, with the goal of raising $1 million for veteran health and wellness. The run began in San Diego on Friday, and is set to conclude in Washington DC. Among the 12 veterans participating is Bainbridge native and Army vet Johnny Glenn.

In the weeks prior to the run’s kick-off, Glenn visited Bainbridge for part of a documentary about the event. One stop in town was First Port City Bank, which donated $500 in support of the event.

“We support causes locally, and even at the national level,” said Marvalynn Carroll, First Port City Bank’s Chief Financial Officer, and Glenn’s aunt.

“I’m proud of him, and his team, for what they’re doing,” Carroll said.

Glenn spoke positively of his aunt’s support. “My auntie has always supported our family and what we do,” he said. “As soon as she heard about team RWB’s mission, she took action to support. When we lost our parents, she jumped right in to facilitate the funeral coordination.” He continued, “She tells me all the time she is not my mother and could never replace ‘BJ’, but she loves us just as much. Auntie, you are the G.OA.T. (Greatest of All Time). I love you.”

For those interested in donating or keeping track of the relay, visit teamrwb.org.