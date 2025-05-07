Grace Christian’s Walker Elrod defends 3,200 meter state championship Published 10:58 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Grace Christian’s standout distance runner, Walker Elrod, competed in three races—the 800m, 1,600m, and 3,200m—at the GIAA 3-AA State Track & Field Championships, held from Thursday to Saturday in Locust Grove, Georgia. Hosted by Strong Rock Christian School, at Patriot Stadium.

Defending his state championship title, Elrod won the 3,200-meter race with a time of 9:44.87. He powered across the finish line with a look that spoke volumes—a mix of relief, determination, and quiet pride that only comes from fulfilling a dream.

After powering through a competitive first lap, Elrod settled into his unique rhythm. “After the third lap, he let the field go, racing almost on his own,” One of Elrod’s main private track coaches, Coach Smith, noted. This decisive moment was a testament to the tailoring of his pacing strategy—a strategy fine-tuned through ongoing collaboration with both Coach Brittany, who is Elrod’s other private coach, and herself. They had worked meticulously on pacing, planting his feet under his hips, core strengthening, and increasing cadence, all aimed at making Walker a more efficient and dynamic competitor.

“Walker is incredibly well supported by our community. In southwest Georgia, people know who he is,” Smith said. “And as you head further north, you even hear coaches from other schools saying, ‘We love watching you race.’ The reactions after his race—from competitors congratulating him with pats on the back to the genuine pride shared by his family, Coach Brittany, and even my youngest daughter—show just how big of a deal this accomplishment is.”

Elrod’s best track times of 2025 in the 3,200-meter were clocked at 9:16.63, the 1,600-meter at 4:25.41, and the 800-meter at 2:03.70.

“It gets hard sometimes running by yourself, you know,” Smith said. “He did have another race to run, the 800 m, which would be a faster race for him, so we focused on tapering off.”

He also placed third in the 1,600-meter event, finishing in 4:29.77, and took fifth in the 800-meter with a time of 2:06. His strong showing accounted for all of Grace Christian’s points, helping the Cougars secure ninth place among 23 teams in Locust Grove.