Grace under pressure: Emma Ryan Shirley’s journey to becoming a Positive Athlete Published 11:02 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

1 of 1

The moment Emma Ryan Shirley walked into her house, she was met with news she never saw coming—an extraordinary recognition for her efforts on and off the soccer pitch. Her mother, Beverly, beamed with joy shared the exhilarating news: she had been named one of Georgia’s seven Positive Athletes for girls soccer. Honorably representing Southwest Georgia.

At first, the honor felt surreal. “It was actually very surprising to me,” Shirley admitted. “I try my best to remain positive in all types of situations, but hearing it from my mom, walking into the house, and having her say, ‘You just got top seven Positive Athletes in Georgia’—it was an overflow of ‘wow.’ It’s great to have an award like that, and for only a handful of people to receive it, it’s heartwarming.”

Established by Super Bowl XL MVP and former University of Georgia football star Hines Ward, the Positive Athlete Foundation supports Georgia high school student-athletes with college scholarships, focusing on strong character rather than just athletic prowess. To date, the program has awarded over $350,000 in scholarships.

The Positive Athlete is more than an award—it’s a platform for recognition and personal growth, empowering young individuals to embrace their potential beyond athletics and drive positive change in the world around them.

For Shirley, the recognition is more than just an accolade—it’s a reflection of the journey she has traveled, both on and off the pitch. Representing Southwest Georgia as a Positive Athlete carries deep meaning, particularly in light of the hardships she has faced.

“I lost my dad a couple of years ago to suicide, so staying positive is very important to me,” she shared. “You never know when God is going to call us home, so I just try to see the good in things. Even when I’m not perfect at it, this award is reassurance that being positive does pay off. Lately, it’s been difficult for me to see the positive in things, but receiving this recognition reminds me that my efforts matter.”

Through soccer, Shirley has found strength, resilience, and a way to inspire others. She hopes her journey serves as a message to aspiring athletes about perseverance and faith.

“If your heart is still beating, God is not done with you yet,” she said. “That’s been such an assurance for me. He’s still working in you—to impact others and to grow closer to Him. Following God means remaining positive and trusting Him in both the highs and lows, facing adversity with courage, and knowing it’s all in His hands.”

With the distinction of being a Positive Athlete, Shirley’s journey tells a story far greater than athletic success. It speaks to the power of perseverance, the importance of faith, and the impact of choosing optimism in the face of hardship. Her recognition is a reflection of her character, one that embraces challenges with grace. She didn’t just play the game—she embodies the values that make sports a tool for growth and inspiration.