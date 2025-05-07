Published 1:18 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Juanita Goff Brookins, 98, of Bainbridge, passed away Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 2, 2025, at Eldorendo Baptist Church with Pastor Mitch Royals and Rev. Harold Burrell officiating. Interment will follow at Eldorendo Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Georgia Baptist Children’s Home & Family Ministries, PO Box 329, Palmetto, GA 30268. www.georgiachildren.org/donate

Agnes Juanita Goff was born May 16, 1926, in Phenix City, AL, the daughter of Payton & Inez Franklin Goff. She was a graduate of Jordan High School in Columbus, GA. She married Bennie F. Brookins in 1948. They lived in Columbus prior to moving to Eldorendo and eventually settling on Julia Place in Bainbridge. Juanita was a member of Eldorendo Baptist Church.

The epitome of a Proverbs 31 woman, Juanita lived her testimony every single day. She was the most humble, forgiving soul choosing to see the good in every person and situation. She was a prayer warrior sometimes praying when you didn’t know you even needed prayer. She loved Jesus and reminded every person saying, “Jesus loves you and so do I.”

Juanita was strong-willed, quick-witted, and always in the know. She was a faithful listener of Jesus & Jammin’ and The Sack Lunch Show on Live 101.9. She loved newspaper articles and the special magazine inserts from The Post-Searchlight. (She kept keepsake copies for reference.) Her desire to be in the loop caused Mr. Bennie to accuse her of “always talking, even in her sleep.” She loved to Jitter Bug, walk miles on College Street, and drive fast. As her sight began to fail, she trusted Landen to “burn out” on the Buick instructing him it would go 72 mph down the driveway and not to run out of gas. When asked how she was doing, she would casually respond, “Pretty good for a girl my age.”

Her legacy is being the hands and feet of Jesus in every way she could, every day she could, for as long as she could. She heard the words, “Well done my good and faithful servant.”

Survivors include her daughter, Lynn Brookins Powell; and her “Precious”, Landen Bryant. In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Bennie F. Brookins, Sr.; her son, Bennie F. “Ben” Brookins, Jr., her son-in-law, Michael “Mike” Powell; and her brothers, Claud W. Goff and Travis A. Goff.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)