Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Ruth McGlamery Owens, 75, of Climax and Tallahassee, passed away Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry Wayne Sims and Rev. Jimmy Weaver officiating. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to Soul’s Port United Pentecostal Church, 9301 E. Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32309.

Ruth Ann McGlamery was born April 30, 1949, in Bainbridge, GA, the daughter of Peter Lloyd & Martha Perkins McGlamery. She was a graduate of Bainbridge High School and Albany Vocational School. Ruth served others as both a nurse and co-owner of Economy Cleaners. She was a member of Climax Methodist Church and Soul’s Port United Pentecostal Church.

Ruth had a heart for others, often described as a person “who would give you the shirt off her back”. She was kind and patient, forgiving, and honest. Ruth was a wonderful mama who loved the Lord and shared His example with her children and grandchildren through her daily walk. Her voice was a gift from God which she regularly exercised praising Him through song at church.

Always dressed to the nines, Ruth could sometimes camouflage her “crafty” side. She looked as if she stepped from the pages of Vogue, and behind the scenes, was actually the creative brain building or crafting most any project. She refinished furniture, believing in the beauty of restoration. The meaning of the name “Ruth” is “compassionate friend”, a perfect name for a truly faithful and loving friend.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Charles E. “Rebel” Owens, Sr.; her children, Shelly Cannon (Henry) of Tallahassee, Missy Moore (Chris) of Climax, Charlayne Owens (Ronnie Williams) of Havana, Sidney Owens of Ft. Walton Beach, Charles E. Owens, Jr. also of Tallahassee, and Stanli Owens of Katy, TX; her grandchildren, Parker, Andrew, Christopher, Hunter & Haley, Raegan, Jacob, Chase, Marissa & Merle, Kaitlyn & Daniel, Cindy, Mindy, Jenna, and Trey; numerous great-grandchildren; her brother, Jack McGlamery; and her canine companion, Stella. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her brothers, Steve McGlamery and Charles McGlamery.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)