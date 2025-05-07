Published 1:34 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Ruthie McLendon Giles, 69, of Bainbridge, passed away Monday, May 5, 2025.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Poppell officiating. Interment will follow at Brinson Cemetery with Shane McLendon, and Chris Glisson serving as active pallbearers.

The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to CASA of Southwest Georgia, PO Box 323, Bainbridge, GA 39818.

Ruthie Jean McLendon was born April 17, 1956, in Bainbridge, GA, the daughter of Joe & Maggie Perry McLendon. She was a graduate of Bainbridge High School and earned an associate degree from Bainbridge College in business. Ruthie worked for the State of Georgia at various agencies for over thirty years. She devoted the last years of her career to advocating for families and children with Decatur County Department of Family & Children Services and as a volunteer with CASA of Southwest Georgia. Ruthie was a member of Climax Baptist Church.

As a general rule, Ruthie would go with the flow and was up for whatever was going on particularly if “whatever” involved having a good time or traveling to Pigeon Forge or the beach. The other side of the coin was she was independent and feisty, especially if you wanted to spar over children…her children, your children, any children. The call on her heart was to help others, and she did so without abandon. Ruthie’s testimony included providing for her own children while pushing herself to the limits with work & school and advocating for those she felt needed a strong voice.

Survivors include her children, Jennifer Cook and Matthew Cook (Alicia) all of Bainbridge, and Sarah Giles (Chris Glisson) of Cairo; her grandchildren, Harmony & Chloe; her mother, Maggie McLendon; and her brother, Joseph McLendon (Gail). Ruthie was preceded in death by her father, Joe McLendon.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)