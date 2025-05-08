A Dream Realized: Parker Landrum’s Journey to Thomas University Published 3:57 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

With loved ones, teammates, and mentors by his side, upstairs in the skybox of Bainbridge High School’s gym, Parker Landrum has taken a big step forward, committing to Thomas University to further his athletic journey in baseball. This day wasn’t just about putting pen to paper; it symbolized the journey, the sacrifice, and the unshakable guidance that propelled him to success.

For Landrum, this day marked the culmination of a season filled with decisions and determination. “We had just ended our season, and I knew I had to get it done after making my baseball decision,” he recalled. His commitment was not just about choosing a school; it was about finding the right fit for his future, a place where he could continue to grow, both athletically and personally.

The journey to Thomas University began with a visit back in January. “I really liked the coach,” Landrum said. “I watched their practice, saw how they did things. I liked their approach, their discipline, their drive.” A friend at Thomas played a role in the decision as well, offering insight and reassurance. It all fit seamlessly, leaving no doubt about the right decision.

While his signing was a moment to celebrate, Landrum recognized that he did not get here alone. His development as a player had been shaped by countless mentors along the way. “First of all, my dad. He’s been coaching me since I was three, all the way through high school,” he said. Then came the coaches who helped refine his talent. “Coach (Donnie) Coxwell pushed me. He made me a better man, a better player. After he retired, Coach (Cody) Kremer came in, and though his time was short, he impacted me in a big way. And then Coach (Ryan) Riles—he’s been coaching me for as long as I can remember. He’s helped instill faith in me, not just in baseball, but in life. He’s a huge part of my journey to getting here.”

As Landrum looked ahead to his future at Thomas University, he took a moment to reflect on what advice he would offer the next generation of young athletes. “It only takes one swing, one pitch. One big moment in front of the right eyes to get you here,” he said. “Just keep pushing. Give 110 percent every single time you step onto that field.”

As the ink dried on his commitment papers, Landrum’s journey took a pivotal turn as he committed to furthering his baseball and academic aspirations. The vision he once chased had become a concrete accomplishment.